Trinity Oliver entered the transfer portal to leave Baylor on May 18. Washington announced it signed Oliver on June 14.

SEATTLE — The fourth of Baylor's four women's basketball transfers has found her new home.

Monday, the University of Washington announced it had signed Baylor transfer guard Trinity Oliver for her final two years of eligibility, thanks to a blanket eligibility waiver from the NCAA for the 2020-21 season.

Oliver played four seasons at Baylor, tearing her ACL as a true freshman before qualifying for a redshirt in that 2017-18 season.

As a redshirt junior, Oliver started 28 of 31 games for the Lady Bears, scoring 4.4 points per game. During her first three years in Waco, she averaged 2.0 points and 1.6 rebounds per game in 58 appearances off the bench.