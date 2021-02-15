Baylor held Collier to just two points, Lady Bears win 8th straight

The No. 7 Lady Bears allowed just 35 points from Texas and 25% shooting from the floor

WACO, Texas — The Lady Bears held the projected number one overall pick in the WNBA Draft, Charli Collier, to just one bucket on three attempts. The seventh-ranked Lady Bears rolled past Texas inside the Ferrell Center on Sunday 60-35 to win their eighth-straight game.

The arena which normally has a few hundred socially distanced fans was near empty on Sunday, as Baylor only allowed "the participating institutions’ pass lists" to attend. That decision came due to severe winter weather in Waco.

"It was like a glorified scrimmage," said Head Coach Kim Mulkey, whose team is 11-1 in conference play. "I've never played in an environment like that."

NaLyssa Smith finished with a game-high 14 points followed by DiJonai Carrington with 13. Moon Ursin and Queen Egbo also finished with double-figures in scoring, both with 11.

"This team is not just about one individual is about a lot of players," Mulkey said. "I thought our defense was outstanding not just on Collier but on their other players."

Baylor held Texas to just 1-12 from beyond the arch, and 25% shooting from the floor. Texas' 35 points is tied (2019) for the least its ever scored against Baylor in program history.

Baylor (16-2 overall, 11-1 Big 12) will stay at home to host West Virginia on Wednesday at 7 p.m.