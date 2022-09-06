Baylor hires Mitch Thompson as baseball coach



Thompson, a former Baylor assistance until 2012, has been the head coach at McLennan Community College since 2014.



He’s led the Highlanders to a NJCAA Division I Baseball National Championship in 2021, three conference championships, three regional championships, and a second-place finish at the 2015 JUCO World Series.



During his time with Baylor, Thompson helped lead the Bears to three Big 12 Conference titles, 12 NCAA Regional appearances, three Super Regional appearances and the 2005 College World Series.



The Bears and former head coach Steve Rodriguez parted ways in May after the team was quickly eliminated from the Big 12 Baseball Tournament.