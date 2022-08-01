Baylor holds off TCU to remain undefeated

Despite trailing by 9 points, the Bears keep the nations longest win streak alive

FORT WORTH, Texas — Baylor Men's Basketball traveled to TCU to take on the Horned Frogs in Fort Worth on Saturday.

The Bears overcame a nine-point deficit to win the game 76-64. Baylor continues to hold the nation's longest active win streak at 21.

Adam Flagler led Baylor offensively with 22 points, followed by James Akinjo with 20 and LJ Cryer with 14. For the Frogs, Mike Miles Jr. led all scorers with 26 points.

Baylor turned the ball over 15 times but did not commit a turnover in the last 8 minutes of play.

Baylor became the nation’s first team to start consecutive seasons 15-0 since Syracuse in 2010-11 and 2011-12.