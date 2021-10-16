Baylor hosted BYU in front of sell out crowd

The Bears improved to 6-1 with a win over the Cougars, a future Big 12 opponent

Baylor hosted future Big 12 opponent BYU in front of a sold out crowd at McLane Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Thanks to a fast offensive start and a strong finish the Bears improved to 6-1 on the season with a 38-24 win over BYU.

Baylor out rushed the Cougars 132 to -1 in the first half, both of the Bears touchdowns came on the ground … one from Abram Smith and one from Dillion Doyle.

In the second half Baylor scored three more touchdowns, one from Doyle and two from Smith.