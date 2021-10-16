Baylor hosted BYU in front of sell out crowd

Baylor hosted future Big 12 opponent BYU in front of a sold out crowd at McLane Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Thanks to a fast offensive start and a strong finish the Bears improved to 6-1 on the season with a 38-24 win over BYU.
Baylor out rushed the Cougars 132 to -1 in the first half, both of the Bears touchdowns came on the ground … one from Abram Smith and one from Dillion Doyle.
In the second half Baylor scored three more touchdowns, one from Doyle and two from Smith.
Next week Baylor is off before hosting Texas on October 30th at McLane Stadium.