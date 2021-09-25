Baylor upsets No. 14 Iowa State, remains undefeated

With an explosive offensive performance the Bears pulled off the upset to remain undefeated, the final score 31-29.

WACO, Texas — Saturday afternoon Baylor hosted No. 14 Iowa State at McLane Stadium, in an attempt to remain undefeated and improve to 4-0 on the season.

Iowa State struck first with a 2-yard Breece Hall touchdown run, but the Bears instantly tied it up off a Gerry Bohanon QB keeper. From there Baylor would score two more touchdowns in the first half and hold the Cyclones to just two field goals.

At the half Baylor led 21-13 and Bohanon was 11-13 for 146 yards and 2 TD passing plus 18 yards and 1 TD rushing.

Early in the third Trestan Ebner had a kick return touchdown for 98 yards stretching Baylor's lead to 28-16.