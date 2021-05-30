x
Baylor's Jared Butler declares for NBA draft

The former Baylor guard made the announcement Sunday afternoon on Instagram.

WACO, Texas — Baylor basketball's Jared Butler announced Sunday that he is declaring for the NBA draft after recently graduating from the university.

The announcement comes as he graduated as a junior and still had two years left of eligibility. 

"After much thought, playing in the NBA has been a lifelong goal, and it would only be right to go out as a graduate of Baylor University and a National Champion," Butler said via Instagram. "With everything I have learned from my time at Baylor, I know I am 100% prepared for and committed to the next step - the NBA!"

Butler helped lead the Bears to their first National Championship in program history, averaging 16.7 points per game and a conference best 47% shooting from the floor. 

