Baylor holds off Kansas State in Big 12 Tournament opener

Baylor got its first win in the Big 12 Tournament since the 2016 quarterfinal.
Credit: AP
Baylor's Davion Mitchell gets past Kansas State's Selton Miguel (2) to put up a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It could not have been more different of a game than the two regular-season meetings, had they tried.

No. 1-seed Baylor beat No. 9-seed Kansas State 74-68 in Thursday's Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal inside the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

After the Bears pummeled the Wildcats by 31 and 48 in the regular season, Thursday's affair was back-and-forth throughout, there were six lead changes as Baylor's 13 first-half turnovers created challenges.

In the second half, a Jared Butler 3 with 6:12 to play gave Baylor its first double-digit lead, 66-55. 

MaCio Teague and Davion Mitchell carried the Bears in the win, with 22 and 21 points, respectively.

Next, the Bears will play No. 5-seed Oklahoma State in Friday's Big 12 Tournament semifinal. The Cowboys beat West Virginia in Thursday's first quarterfinal, 72-69.

