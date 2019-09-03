OKLAHOMA CITY — Before Baylor left for the Big 12 tournament, Kim Mulkey said her team doesn't plan on losing in Oklahoma City. The Lady Bears received her message loud and clear after today's dominating performance.

No. 1 seed Baylor used a 21-3 run early in the 2nd quarter and never looked back as they cruised past No. 9 seed Texas Tech 100-63 in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 tournament. The 39-point win is the second largest margin of victory in tournament history while the 100-point output was the third most.

"I think all of our kids are underrated if you want to know the truth," said Kim Mulkey. "But we have a hell of a team don't we?"

Kalani Brown and NaLyssa Smith both finished with a team high 14 points as Baylor shot 57.1% from the field. Lady Bears dominated inside the paint, outscoring the Red Raiders 64-12.

"We have numbers and we can put different combinations in players for different styles of play which I think will help us in the NCAA tournament going forward," said Kalani Brown.

Bench play was a huge factor as Baylor outscored Texas Tech 52-0. Kim Mulkey chose to rest her starters in the 4th quarter to let the freshmen gain valuable experience.

"I hate using the word bench because those kids could start for us," said Mulkey. "They're freshmen and what you saw today is the future."

Lady Bears now advance to the semifinals on Sunday at 2pm against No. 5 seed Kansas State. Baylor swept the season series against the Wildcats, winning 65-50 at the Ferrell Center and 71-48 in Manhattan.