WACO, Texas — With wins over No. 1 UConn and Oklahoma State last week, the Baylor Lady Bears have climbed four spots to No. 2 in the latest AP Top 25.

NaLyssa Smith had 30 points and 15 rebounds, both career highs, as the Lady Bears beat Oklahoma State 94-48 in their Big 12 home opener Sunday. Their 74-58 win in Hartford, Connecticut, on Thursday gave UConn its worst home loss in 14 years.

Kim Mulkey picked up her 589th career win on Sunday as she approaches No. 600. Her team has now won 43 straight regular season conference games.

Baylor extended the nation’s longest active home win streak to 47 games at the Ferrell Center. That’s the 20th-longest home-court win streak in NCAA history.

According to the latest ESPN bracketology, Baylor is a No.1 seed and would take on Utah Valley State out of the Western Athletic Conference in the NCAA tournament. This week, the Lady Bears will travel on Wednesday to face Kansas before hosting West Virginia on Saturday.