WACO, Texas — The defending national championship Baylor Lady Bears dismissed a highly-touted recruit Monday who was entering her sophomore season.

Through a statement, the Baylor women's basketball program announced it dismissed sophomore guard Honesty Scott-Grayson for a violation of team rules.

Scott-Grayson played in 28 games during Baylor's run to the 2019 national championship, averaging 2.5 points per game.

Out of Riverdale Baptist High School in Brick, New Jersey, Scott-Grayson was a 2018 high school All-American with McDonald's and Jordan Brand and was a third-team selection with the Naismith Trophy National High School All-American team.

Nine of Baylor's 12 players listed on the Lady Bears' roster are returning from last year's title squad.

