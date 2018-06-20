Eighteen-time Big 12 Champion Lady Bears headline the 2018 South Point Thanksgiving Shootout slate in Las Vegas Nov. 23-24, 2018. Baylor women’s basketball joins Arizona State, Buffalo, Georgetown, Hartford, Louisville, South Dakota State and Southern Illinois for the tournament, which will be held at the four-star South Point Hotel and Casino.

For more information on the tournament, fans can visit www.sporttours.net or follow @SportTours on Instagram and Twitter. Fan room rates, tournament schedule and matchups will be announced at a later date.

Nineteenth-year head coach Kim Mulkey returns seven letterwinners from last season’s Sweet 16 squad, which finished the year with a 33-2 mark. The Lady Bears claimed their ninth consecutive regular season Big 12 title and ninth overall tournament crown a season ago, spurred on by reigning Big 12 Player of the Year and eight-time All-American Kalani Brown and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and two-time All-American Lauren Cox.

Baylor added the top recruiting class in the nation, signing forward Caitlin Bickle (Cave Creek, Ariz.), forward Aquria DeCosta (Sacramento, Calif.), forward Queen Egbo (Houston, Texas), guard Honesty Scott-Grayson (Severn, Md.) and forward NaLyssa Smith (Converse, Texas), and brought in graduate transfer guard Chloe Jackson from LSU to bolster its 2018-19 roster.

The Lady Bears have made 17 NCAA appearances in the last 18 years, advancing to the NCAA Regional in 10-straight seasons. Mulkey has led Baylor two NCAA Championships and three Final Four berths in her tenure.

