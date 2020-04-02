WACO, Texas — Dr. Pepper and Pepsi have both honored the 2019 Baylor Women’s Basketball NCAA National Championship by producing a commemorative bottle and can.

Dr. Pepper is selling a four-pack of glass bottles at the Dr. Pepper Museum in Waco along with Walmart locations throughout the area. The bottle features the Baylor logo and a special national championship logo at the top of the 12-ounce bottles.

Pepsi followed suit with Mountain Dew cans remembering the Lady Bears’ 82-81 win over Notre Dame, April seventh to give the program its third national championship.

“We are extremely grateful to Dr. Pepper and Pepsi for choosing to honor Baylor’s national championship,” Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey said. “We are happy both companies are giving our fans an opportunity to have a keepsake, and if they decide to drink them as well, I bet they taste just a little sweeter, like the title.”

Dr. Pepper bottles are immediately available at the museum and Walmarts in the community while further distribution plans are being made. The special editions of Lady Bears Mountain Dew cans will begin hitting shelves by the end of this week.