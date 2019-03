WACO, Texas — The Baylor Lady Bears will host a selection show watch party on Monday in the Stone Room at the Ferrell Center.

The watch party is open to the public. Doors open at 5:30 and the show starts at 6 p.m.

The Lady Bears are expected to be the No.1 overall seed in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

Baylor will host the first two rounds of the tournament this upcoming weekend. They'll find out on Monday which region they are in and who they will be playing.