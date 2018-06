The Baylor Lady Bears will host the UConn Huskies in January.

The Lady Bears haven't released their schedule for the 2018-2019 season yet but UConn released its non-conference schedule on Wednesday.

Baylor will welcome the Huskies to the Ferrell Center on January 3, 2019.

The last time these two teams met was at Connecticut in 2016. Baylor lost 72-61.

UConn leads the all-time series against Baylor, 4-2.

