Baylor Football: Garmon Randolph returns following April arrest

Waco Police confirmed Baylor OLB Garmon Randolph was arrested for DWI on April 2.
Credit: Kurtis Quillin/KCEN
Baylor OLB Garmon Randolph (55) pursues BYU QB Jaren Hall during an NCAA Football game between the Bears and Cougars on Sept. 10, 2022, at BYU's LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.

WACO, Texas — Three weeks after Baylor football coach Dave Aranda announced his suspension, Garmon Randolph has returned to team activities.

A team spokesperson confirmed Randolph's return to the team to 6 Sports on Tuesday, June 13. On May 24, Aranda announced that Randolph missed the spring game on April 22 due to his suspension from the team.

On Tuesday, the Waco Police Department confirmed to 6 Sports that Randolph had been arrested for DWI near the Baylor campus on April 2. 

A Waco PD spokesperson said officers initiated a traffic stop after Randolph ran a stop sign near the 1800 block of La Salle Avenue. They said the officers saw signs Randolph had been "under the influence of alcohol," and that a field test was conducted.

Randolph played in all 13 games in 2022, starting 11, totaling 43 tackles with 4.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss.

