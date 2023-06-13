Baylor Football: Garmon Randolph returns following April arrest

Waco Police confirmed Baylor OLB Garmon Randolph was arrested for DWI on April 2.

WACO, Texas — Three weeks after Baylor football coach Dave Aranda announced his suspension, Garmon Randolph has returned to team activities.

A team spokesperson confirmed Randolph's return to the team to 6 Sports on Tuesday, June 13. On May 24, Aranda announced that Randolph missed the spring game on April 22 due to his suspension from the team.

Aranda: Garmon Randolph has been suspended for an off-field incident, he did not elaborate. He said he’s hoping for Randolph to be able to return for the season. #Baylor — Kurtis Quillin (@KurtisQuillin) May 23, 2023

On Tuesday, the Waco Police Department confirmed to 6 Sports that Randolph had been arrested for DWI near the Baylor campus on April 2.

A Waco PD spokesperson said officers initiated a traffic stop after Randolph ran a stop sign near the 1800 block of La Salle Avenue. They said the officers saw signs Randolph had been "under the influence of alcohol," and that a field test was conducted.

Randolph played in all 13 games in 2022, starting 11, totaling 43 tackles with 4.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss.