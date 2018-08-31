WACO,Texas — A former Baylor lineman was arrested Friday, according to the Mclennan County Sherriff’s Office.

Baylor police took 19-year-old Michael Johnson into custody and charged him with theft, deputies said.

Johnson is being held in a Mclennan County jail.

Baylor University released a statement Thursday that said, “Junior defensive lineman Micheal Johnson has been dismissed from the program immediately due to a violation of team rules.”

This story is developing. Stay with KCEN6 for updates.

© 2018 KCEN