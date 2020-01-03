Baylor men's basketball fell to 75-72 against the unranked TCU in Fort Worth.

The loss is Baylor's third and puts them in second place behind Kansas in the Big 12.

They're now a game behind Kansas with two to play after Kansas University survived Kansas State.

TCU's Desmond Bane scored 23 points today, after being held scoreless in the first half in their match-up on Feb. 1 when he finished with 14 points.

Horned frog fans stormed onto the court following TCU's victory.

