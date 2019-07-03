WACO, Texas — The game that was played in the Ferrell Center on Wednesday night between Oklahoma State and Baylor, was not a pretty one.

The Pokes spoiled Baylor's senior night with a 67-64 win.

Baylor shot just 35 percent, which is their second-lowest field goal percentage shooting performance at home this season. The Bears were unable to score a field goal in the final 4:33 of the game.

The Bears had two players score in double-figures. Makai Mason had 19 while Freddie Gillespie had 14 off the bench.

OSU had three players in double-figures with Issac Likekele leading the way with 23.

With the loss Baylor fell to 10-7 in Big 12 play, OSU improved to 4-13.

Baylor will close on the regular season on the road against Kansas on Saturday at 1 p.m.