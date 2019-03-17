WACO, Texas — The Baylor Bears will, once again, be dancing in the NCAA Tournament.

With the bracket's unveiling Sunday, the Bears were selected as a No. 9-seed and will face No. 8-seed Syracuse in the West Region first round.

That game will be played Thursday in Salt Lake City, Utah.

"I think each time you get rewarded with an NCAA Tournament berth, you're just overly-enthused to be there," coach Scott Drew said. "After that, each and every year, you want to advance, you want to win and you want to stay in it because you realize how much fun it is."

Paired with that matchup is No. 1-seed Gonzaga and a No. 16-seed play-in game between Farleigh-Dickinson and Prairie View A&M.

The selection is Baylor's 12th all-time selection, eighth under Drew, all since 2008. The Bears last made the Elite Eight in 2012 but advanced to the Sweet Sixteen two years ago as the East Region No. 3-seed, before losing to No. 7-seed South Carolina.

This season, Baylor is 19-13, finishing fourth in the Big 12 Conference Regular Season standings at 10-8. At the conference tournament, the Bears lost to No. 5-seed, and eventual champion, Iowa State.

This is the Bears' return to the NCAA Tournament after falling in the NIT second round last year.

"I can tell you last year, being one of the First Four Out wasn't much fun," Drew said.

In the Orange, the Bears know they'll face another zone defense, one which gives most of the ACC fits.

Don't forget, this is a Syracuse team which beat No. 1-overall seed Duke during the regular season inside Cameron Indoor.

"We're not going to have the element of surprise," Drew said.

Senior guard Makai Mason added, "(Their zone) is what they're known for. If we move the ball well, I think we can get some good shots. We just have to knock them down."

Tip on Thursday is set for 8:57 p.m. central.