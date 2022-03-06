x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Baylor MBB Awarded Numerous Big 12 Honors

Coach Scott Drew earned third-straight conference Coach of the Year honor
Credit: AP
Baylor head coach Scott Drew holds up the game net after an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State in Waco, Texas, Saturday, March 5, 2022. Baylor won 75-68 and is Big 12 regular season co-champion with Kansas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

WACO, Texas — Following Baylor's second-straight conference title the Bears picked up numerous all-conference records on Sunday evening. 

Baylor head coach Scott Drew became the first in league history to win three-straight Big 12 Coach of the Year honors after leading the team to back-to-back league titles and a National Championship. Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua was named Big 12 co-Defensive Player of the Year, and freshman Jeremy Sochan was named the Big 12 Sixth Man Award winner.

Four Bears were selected to the All-Big 12 teams, with James Akinjo named to the All-Big 12 First Team, Adam Flagler on the Second Team, and Matthew Mayer and Sochan tabbed All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.

Kendall Brown and Sochan were unanimous selections on the Big 12 All-Freshman Team, Akinjo was named to the Big 12 All-Newcomer Team and Tchamwa Tchatchoua was honored on the Big 12 All-Defensive Team.

In Other News

Former Baylor star detained in Russia