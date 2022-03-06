Baylor MBB Awarded Numerous Big 12 Honors

Coach Scott Drew earned third-straight conference Coach of the Year honor

WACO, Texas — Following Baylor's second-straight conference title the Bears picked up numerous all-conference records on Sunday evening.

Baylor head coach Scott Drew became the first in league history to win three-straight Big 12 Coach of the Year honors after leading the team to back-to-back league titles and a National Championship. Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua was named Big 12 co-Defensive Player of the Year, and freshman Jeremy Sochan was named the Big 12 Sixth Man Award winner.

Four Bears were selected to the All-Big 12 teams, with James Akinjo named to the All-Big 12 First Team, Adam Flagler on the Second Team, and Matthew Mayer and Sochan tabbed All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.