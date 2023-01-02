Baylor Bears drop to No. 19 in latest AP Top 25 poll

The AP Top 25 poll released on Jan. 2 has the Baylor Bears dropping seven spots.

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Bears are ranked No. 19 in the latest AP Top 25 poll that came out on Monday, Jan. 2.

The Bears are coming off a 77-62 loss to Iowa State that opened up conference play and are currently sitting with an overall record of 10-3.

Last week, Baylor was placed at No. 12 and despite a dominant win over Nicholls, the loss to Iowa State was enough for the committee to drop them.

Baylor will have a good opportunity to get a quality win against No. 17 TCU on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m.

It's still early in the season, so this drastic drop may be a good wake-up call for the Bears as they enter conference play.

