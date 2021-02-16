Baylor vs. Oklahoma State men's basketball game postponed

Baylor has six potential games -- four home games and two on the road -- which could be rescheduled during the open week between March 1 and March 7.

After having six consecutive games postponed, Baylor's men's basketball is expected to resume its schedule with a matchup against Iowa State on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

The postponed games were the result of the Big 12 Conference men's basketball interruption guidelines.

The games that were postponed were against TCU on Feb. 6, Texas Tech on Feb. 13, West Virginia on Feb. 15 and Feb. 18, and Oklahoma State on Feb. 10 and Feb. 20.

So far, the home game against West Virginia was rescheduled to Thursday, Feb. 25. The Big 12 Conference will determine the new dates for the other games.

Fans who had tickets for the original matchup against WVU on Jan. 12 can use those tickets when the teams go head-to-head on Feb. 25.

Baylor updated home schedule

Feb. 23 – Iowa State (7 p.m.)

Feb. 25 – West Virginia (TBD); rescheduled from Jan. 12 & Feb. 18

TBD – vs. Texas (rescheduled from Dec. 13)

TBD – vs. TCU (rescheduled from Feb. 6)

TBD – vs. Texas Tech (rescheduled from Feb. 13)

TBD – vs. Oklahoma State (rescheduled from Feb. 20)* - not all postponed games will be able to be rescheduled

Postponed games which could be rescheduled