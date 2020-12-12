Baylor men's basketball pauses activities due to COVID-19

The Bears were set to host Texas on Sunday and Tarleton State on Tuesday. Those games have now been postponed.

WACO, Texas — The Baylor men's basketball program will pause team activities "as a result of COVID-19 protocols," head coach Scott Drew announced Saturday afternoon.

The Bears were set to host Texas on Sunday and Tarleton State next Tuesday at the Ferrell Center, but both games have now been postponed and will be rescheduled, the announcement said.

The status of Baylor's Dec. 19 game against Kansas State is to be determined at this time.

“This is a disappointing time for everyone involved with our program, but we will always prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes,” Drew said in the release. “The Big 12 Conference prepared for this possibility by leaving the final week of the regular season open, and we look forward to hosting Texas at a later date. Our program will return to competition as soon as we can do so safely.”

The press release said fans with tickets to postponed games can use those tickets for make-up games when those contests are rescheduled.