Baylor men's basketball earns number three seed in NCAA Tournament

Baylor finished their season with a 22-10 record but enter the tournament with a two-game losing streak

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Bears men's basketball team has earned a number three seed in the NCAA Tournament.

This puts them in the South region and they'll face UC Santa Barbara in the Round of 64.

Baylor ducked out of the Big 12 Tournament with a loss to Iowa State where rebounding was a key issue. The only positive, in Scott Drew's eyes, is that the team was able to get an extra day of rest before the NCAA Tournament.

Langston Love has been dealing with an eye injury since February 27 and has missed the last two games. During the Iowa State game, Adam Flagler left the court with what appeared to be an ankle injury, but did return to the game. Dale Bonner also looked to be hit in the face but stayed in the game. A few extra days of rest should serve the Bears well.

The Bears were looking to bounce back from a Round of 32 exit from 2022 when the North Carolina Tar Heels bounced the Bears from the tournament in major upset fashion.

After scoring just 42 points in the first 30 minutes of regulation, Baylor tied the record for the largest NCAA Tournament comeback with 38 points in the final 10 minutes to tie the game at 80 and send it to overtime. The Tar Heels had more steam and sent the Bears packing early as they tried to defend their National Title.

Scott Drew will address the media at 8 p.m. Sunday night about their current seeding and the bracket they will play in.

Drew has led Baylor to 10 NCAA Tournament appearances, five Sweet 16 berths, three trips to the Elite Eight and the 2021 National Championship.

