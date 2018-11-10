WACO, Texas – Baylor men’s golf is headed to Houston to play in the inaugural Big 12 Match Play Tournament, which runs Friday through Sunday at Golf Club at Houston Oaks.

Teams will play a total of five matches across three days on the 7,007-yard, par-71 course. Baylor is the No. 6 seed in a 10-team field based on a combination of Golfweek/Sagarin and Golfstat rankings entering the tournament.

Teams are divided into two five-team pools, and the Bears are in Pool B with No. 2 seed Oklahoma, No. 3 seed Texas, No. 7 seed Iowa State and No. 10 seed Kansas State. Each pool will play round robin with four head-to-head team matches awarding three points for a win and one point for a tie. Then teams will be matched up across pools for a final match with the first-place teams in each pool matching up in the championship. Teams that finish in second place in each pool will battle for third place, third place pool teams will play for fifth place, fourth place teams will play for seventh place and fifth place teams will play for ninth place.

All matches will be shotgun starts. The Bears are scheduled for one match on Friday and two matches on both Saturday and Sunday. Baylor opens at 8 a.m. CT Friday against No. 3 seed Texas in a match that will begin on the 10th, 11th and 12th holes.

Baylor takes on No. 2 seed Oklahoma at 8 a.m. Saturday beginning on holes Nos. 7-9, then faces No. 7 seed Iowa State at 1:30 p.m. Saturday beginning on holes Nos. 10-12.

Sunday’s final pool play match has the Bears taking on Kansas State at 8 a.m. beginning on holes Nos. 10-12, and the Bears will play a final match at 1:30 p.m. Sunday against a team from the opposite pool – either No. 1 Oklahoma State, No. 4 Kansas, No. 5 TCU, No. 8 Texas Tech or No. 9 West Virginia.

Lineups for each team will be finalized on Thursday evening. Each team match will feature six individual matches to determine the winner for that team match. Teams must win 3.5 or more individual matches to win a team match and earn three points. Teams that tie 3-3 will both be awarded one point for the match. Individual matches during pool play will not go beyond 18 holes, so any tied matches will be considered halved for team point totals.

Live scoring for the Big 12 Match Play Tournament is available at www.golfstat.com.

