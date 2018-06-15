WACO, Texas – Baylor men’s golfers Garrett May, Braden Bailey and Matthew Perrine were recognized on Golfweek’s 2018 Division I All-America Teams. May was an All-American Third Team selection, while Bailey and Perrine both earned honorable mention recognition.

Bailey and Perrine repeated as Golfweek All-America honorable mentions for a second straight year, while May picked up his career-first All-America honor. Four players on this year’s Baylor squad have been named All-Americans over the last two seasons, with Cooper Dossey recognized as a freshman in 2017.

Perrine and Bailey are the first players in program history to be named All-Americans in consecutive seasons, and they join Ryan Baca (2003, 2006) as the only two-time All-Americans in Baylor history.

This year’s three Golfweek All-America honorees tie a school record set a season ago when Dossey (third team), Bailey (honorable mention) and Perrine (honorable mention) were selected. It’s just the third time in program history with multiple All-Americans.

This trio makes seven All-America honors earned by five different players in four seasons under head coach Mike McGraw. Kyle Jones was a 2015 Second-Team All-America selection.

May, a junior from Hope, Ark., finished the season ranked No. 29 in the Golfstat Division I player rankings. He finished top-10 in half of his 12 events and shot a team-best 22 rounds at par or better. May played 37 rounds over 12 tournaments and posted a 71.24 stroke average, which was the fourth-best single-season scoring average in program history, and his 72.16 career stroke average over 93 rounds is currently eighth on Baylor’s all-time list.

A Groves, Texas, native, Bailey played in one of the top three spots in Baylor’s lineup in all 13 tournaments during the 2017-18 season. He shot 21 of 40 rounds at par or better and recorded six top-10 finishes, including winning medalist honors at the 92-player Arizona Intercollegiate. Bailey’s 71.68 stroke average was the 10th-best single-season mark in program history, and he currently ranks seventh on Baylor’s career list with a 71.99 scoring average across 115 rounds.

Perrine, a senior from Austin, Texas, played in a top-three spots in the Bears’ lineup in all 13 tournaments, posting a 71.58 stroke average and 19 rounds at par or better over 40 rounds played. He led the team with three top-five finishes and tied May and Bailey for the team lead with nine top-25 results. Perrine posted the eighth-best single-season stroke average in program history, and he finished his Baylor career with the fifth-best career mark in program history at 71.97 across 109 rounds.

McGraw led the program to a school-record third consecutive NCAA Championship berth, and the Bears finished the season ranked No. 16 nationally in the final Golfstat rankings. BU was No. 13 nationally in the final 2017 rankings, and this year’s No. 16 ranking gave the Bears consecutive top-20 finishes for the first time in program history.

The Bears are expected to return eight of nine players from their 2017-18 roster for next season, including a trio of All-America honorees. Perrine is the Bears’ lone graduating senior, and May and Bailey will be Baylor’s only seniors next season.

BAYLOR MEN’S GOLF ALL-AMERICANS (PING/GCAA or GOLFWEEK)

Johnny Arreaga – 1960 (HM)

Jim Grant – 1966 (HM)

Tim Hobby – 1989 (HM)

Kory Bowman – 1994 (3rd)

Aaron Pellegrom – 2000 (3rd)

Jimmy Walker – 2001 (3rd)

Jamie McLeary – 2002 (HM)

Adam Meyer – 2002 (HM)

Ryan Baca – 2003 (HM), 2006 (1st)

Jeremy Alcorn – 2005 (HM)

Joakim Mikkelsen – 2012 (3rd)

Kyle Jones – 2015 (2nd)

Cooper Dossey – 2017 (3rd)

Matthew Perrine – 2017 (3rd), 2018 (HM)

Braden Bailey – 2017 (HM), 2018 (HM)

Garrett May – 2018 (3rd)

BAYLOR MEN’S GOLFWEEK ALL-AMERICANS

Joakim Mikkelsen – 2012 (HM)

Kyle Jones – 2015 (2nd)

Cooper Dossey – 2017 (3rd)

Matthew Perrine – 2017 (HM), 2018 (HM)

Braden Bailey – 2017 (HM), 2018 (HM)

Garrett May – 2018 (3rd)

2017-18 Season Honors (GolfStat Division I Player Ranking)

Braden Bailey (No. 73)

Ben Hogan Award Watch List

All-America, Honorable Mention (Golfweek)

All-Central Region Team (Ping/GCAA)

Academic All-Big 12, first team

Austin Cotton

Academic All-Big 12, First Team

Cooper Dossey (No. 95)

All-Central Region Team (Ping/GCAA)

Academic All-Big 12, First Team

Colin Kober

NCAA Elite 90 Award Winner

Academic All-Big 12, First Team

Garrett May (No. 29)

All-America, Third Team (Golfweek)

Fred Haskins Award Watch List

All-Central Region Team (Ping/GCAA)

All-Big 12 Team

Academic All-Big 12, First Team

Travis McInroe

Academic All-Big 12, First Team

Matthew Perrine (No. 59)

Byron Nelson Award Winner

All-America, Honorable Mention (Golfweek)

All-Central Region Team (Ping/GCAA)

Academic All-Big 12, First Team

© 2018 KCEN