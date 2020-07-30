Baylor Men’s Tennis Coach Brian Boland announces resignation

Boland led the Bears to the 2019 Big 12 Championship title and NCAA Championship quarterfinals.

WACO, Texas — Baylor Men’s Tennis Head Coach Brian Boland announced his resignation on Wednesday, effective immediately. Associate Head Coach Michael Woodson has been named interim head coach for the 2020-21 season.

“I wish to thank my Baylor family, especially my dedicated and talented players, coaches and staff,” Boland said. “Without their effort and dedication, the success we have enjoyed over the last two years would not have been possible. I also wish to thank the Baylor administration, especially Athletic Director Mack Rhoades, Jeramiah Dickey and Kenny Boyd for the kindness, grace and support that each of them has shown me, my family and the Baylor tennis program. It has been an honor and privilege to have worked with all of the great people in and around Baylor tennis. I leave this program with a sense of pride and accomplishment and look forward to what lies ahead of me both personally and professionally. I wish Michael Woodson and Baylor tennis all the best as they continue their pursuit of excellence.”

Boland served two seasons as the Baylor men’s tennis head coach. He led the Bears to a 38-9 record, which included a 25-6 mark in 2019 and a 13-3 record during the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season.

Boland’s teams went a perfect 26-0 in home matches and he notched his 600th career win in a 7-0 sweep of Boise State on January 18. He has a 612-99 career record and has led teams to 16 conference titles and 16 conference tournament championships in 23 seasons as a collegiate head coach.

Boland won four national titles in a five-year span at Virginia before taking over as the head of men’s tennis for USTA Player Development in 2017. One year later, he joined Baylor as the ninth head coach in men’s tennis program history on May 24, 2018.

“Brian Boland came to Baylor with a strong track record of success, and he made significant improvements in his two seasons leading the Baylor men’s tennis program. While we’re disappointed his time leading our program has come to an end, we are grateful for his effort over the past two years, and we wish the Boland family the best as they take their next step,” Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mack Rhoades said. “We are determined to continue the tradition of excellence within the Baylor men’s tennis program while staying true to our mission of Preparing Champions for Life. We are blessed to have an experienced associate head coach in Michael Woodson, who will serve our program as the interim head coach for the 2020-2021 season.”

Woodson has been with the Baylor men’s tennis program for four years. He spent his first three years as assistant coach before he was promoted to associate head coach in 2019. He previously served as interim head coach in 2018 prior to Boland’s hire.

He helped the Bears to the 2019 Big 12 Championship title and NCAA Championship quarterfinals. Prior to joining the Baylor program, Woodson gained four years of experience at his alma mater, Valparaiso.

Woodson was assistant coach for three years and was promoted to associate head coach prior to his final season with the Crusaders. He helped lead Valpo to its first NCAA Championship appearance and a school-record 22 wins in 2016.

Baylor men’s tennis has appeared in 22 consecutive NCAA Tournaments and advanced to the NCAA Round of 16 in 18 of the last 21 seasons, including a quarterfinal appearance in the lone full season under Boland in 2019. BU has won 13 regular-season conference titles, nine postseason conference championships and claimed the 2004 national championship.