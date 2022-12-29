Baylor names Matt Powledge as new defensive coordinator

Matt Powledge returns to Baylor's coaching staff after helping lead the Oregon Ducks to a Holiday Bowl title.

WACO, Texas — Baylor Bears Head Coach Dave Aranda announced Matt Powledge will be the team's new defensive coordinator on Thursday, Dec. 29.

In 2022, Powledge was a part of the Oregon Ducks coaching staff as a co-defensive coordinator and helped lead them to a 10-3 record and a Holiday Bowl title.

Powledge is a familiar face among the Baylor football program as he spent time on Aranda's staff as a safeties coach in 2020 and 2021.

Coach Aranda is excited to have Powledge back as he states "Matt is an elite defensive mind who has a great understanding of our system, on and off the field."

Aranda adds, "His experience both on our staff and elsewhere, paired with his understanding of person over player and his ability to connect with student-athletes, make him an ideal fit to serve as our defensive coordinator."

During Powledge's first stint at Baylor, he helped the defense become one of the top ranked units in the country. He was able to utilize the talent that was recruited and truly make it something special.

This is the ninth stop on Powledge's coaching career that began all the way back in 2010 at Southeastern Louisiana.

To view more information and background on Matt Powledge, visit here.