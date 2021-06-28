Baylor baseball adds Nevada grad transfer Jake Jackson to its roster

Jackson was an All-Mountain West Second Team selection in 2021.

WACO, Texas — Baylor baseball added Nevada graduate transfer pitcher Jake Jackson to its roster, head coach Steve Rodriguez announced Monday.

Jackson was an All-Mountain West Second Team selection in 2021 after finishing with a 5-4 record. The five wins tied for the team lead and third-most in the Mountain West Conference. Jackson appeared in 15 games this season, 13 of which were starts finishing with a 5.45 ERA.

Jackson threw the third-most conference innings with 74.1, recording 44 strikeouts and just 15 walks. In game one of the NCAA Regionals against UC Irvine he pitched a season-high 7.1 innings.