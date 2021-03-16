Baylor | A No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament

The Lady Bears will take on Jackson State on Sunday at the Alamodome.

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Lady Bears were named a No. 2 seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket on Monday night.

Baylor is in the Riverwalk region and will play the No. 15 seed Jackson State on Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Alamodome. The Tigers are 18-5 and come out of the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

If Baylor beats Jackson State, they will move on to play either Virginia Tech or Marquette in the second round of the tournament. The top of the Riverwalk region is UConn a team Baylor was supposed to playback in January but was canceled due to COVID-19.

This is the tenth straight year Baylor is a No. 2 seed or higher in the NCAA Tournament.

The Bears are set to leave Waco at 5 p.m. on Tuesday but are inviting family to celebrate their send-off at 4:30 p.m. outside the practice facility at the Ferrell Center.