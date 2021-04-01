Baylor Offensive Line Coach Joe Wickline won't return in 2021

A team spokesperson confirmed the news Monday, the same day Baylor announced its new offensive coordinator.

WACO, Texas — Baylor will have a new offensive line coach for the 2021 college football season.

A Baylor spokesperson confirmed Monday to 6 Sports that Offensive Line Coach Joe Wickline will not return to the BU program for the 2021 season.

Wickline was announced as the Bears' offensive line coach in January 2020 after he sat the 2019 season out to watch his son, Kelby, finish his career at West Virginia.

It was Wickline's second stint in Waco after he coached the offensive line in 1997 & 1998.

Wickline's other coaching stops include Ole Miss, Florida, Oklahoma State, Texas and West Virginia. He, and now-former Offensive Coordinator Larry Fedora, worked together at Middle Tennessee, Florida, Oklahoma State and both of their stints at Baylor.

This news followed Monday's announcement of Jeff Grimes as Baylor's new offensive coordinator after it parted ways with Fedora and Passing Game Coordinator Jorge Munoz.

During the 2020 season, Baylor allowed 19 sacks (an average of 2.1 per game) and scored just 23.33 points per game, rushing for just over 90 yards per game en route to a 2-7 record in Dave Aranda's first season as head coach.

In the season finale against Oklahoma State on Dec. 12, Baylor allowed four sacks and netted just 156 yards of total offense in a 42-3 loss to the Cowboys. It was the first time Baylor failed to score a touchdown since a 38-3 loss to Texas A&M on Nov. 21, 2009.