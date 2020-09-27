Baylor opens its season with a win against Kansas

After two postponed games, the Bears began the season in Big 12 play with a win.

WACO, Texas — The Dave Aranda era at Baylor began under the lights at McLane Stadium Saturday night. The Bears played host to Kansas who came in with an 0-1 record after losing to Costal Carolina.

Kansas was off to an early 7 - 0 lead thanks to a 21-yard Pooka Williams touchdown run, but the Bears would answer back quickly. After a long drive down the field Tristan Ebner was the one to run it into the end zone and tie it up for the Bears.

Ebner went on to score another touchdown late in the second quarter off a 21-yard pass from Charlie Brewer, putting the Bears up 17-7 heading into the half.

To start the second half Ebner ran for a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown and with the good P-A-T by John Mayers Baylor was up 27-7.

With 12:35 remaining in the game Ebner ran for another 83-yard kickoff return touchdown putting Baylor in front 40-7.

Ebner is the first player in program history to have two kick return touchdowns in a single game.

Charlie Brewer finished the game passing 15 of 23 for 142 yards and 1 touchdown.

The Bears had 290 yards of total offense while the Jayhawks had 254.