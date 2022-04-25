Baylor pitcher Thomas out for season, will have Tommy John surgery

Thomas has pitched just one inning since his April 8th start against West Virginia.

WACO, Texas — Baylor's top pitcher will miss the rest of the 2022 season.

Tuesday, a Baylor spokesperson confirmed Tyler Thomas will miss the remainder of the season and have Tommy John surgery.

Thomas pitched in nine games for the Bears, finishing with a 4-4 season record. He missed Baylor's series win over Kansas with what BU coach Steve Rodriguez described as "some extra soreness" after throwing 104 pitches in five innings at West Virginia during a cold, rainy game.

Thomas started Sunday at Texas, pitching one inning before getting pulled after tying his season high in earned runs allowed with three.

He pitched a season-high 8.2 innings against UCLA in the first game of the Shriner's Classic in Houston, a 2-1 Baylor win, where he also struck out 10 Bruins.

"I'll be honest, our guys are really positive," Rodriguez told 6 Sports after Sunday's loss at Texas. "We've just had some unfortunate injuries, here."

The Bears are scheduled to host Incarnate Word at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday before hosting No. 9 Texas Tech this weekend.