Baylor holds off Texas Tech in Lubbock

Despite a second half comeback for the Red Raiders, Baylor remains perfect with a 68-60 win.

The Baylor Bears traveled to Lubbock Saturday afternoon to face a Texas Tech team that was coming off a top-5 win over Texas.

The number two ranked Bears got off to a good start early holding the Red Raiders scoreless for over seven minutes in the first half. Baylor went into the break up eight points, with Davion Mitchell scoring a game high 10 points.

Jared Butler who put up 28 points against TCU was held scoreless in the first half shooting 0-6 from the floor. Tech came out of the locker room on fire taking its first lead of the game in the middle of the second half, thanks to a 7-0 scoring run.

The game was tied for just about five minutes of play, with Baylor's largest lead being nine and Tech's being three.

LJ Cryer put Baylor back in front 49-47, with a three point basket with just over five minutes to play. Jared Butler hit his first bucket of the night with just under five minutes remaining in the game to extend the Bears lead to five.

Butler hit a three with three and a half minutes remaining in the game putting the Bears up 56-51. He later fouled out of the game with 14.7 seconds left and seven points.

Teague, Flagler and Mitchell finished in double figures in scoring, as a whole Baylor shot 43% from three, and finished 23 of 55 from the floor.

As for the Red Raiders it was Mac McClung who lead them in scoring finishing 3 of 9 from three with a game high 24 total points. Texas Tech out rebounded the Bears 42-37.

Baylor improves to 12-0 for the fifth time in program history, winning this one 68-60 the final.