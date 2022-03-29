Baylor promotes Nuness, hires Carter to fill staff openings

Scott Drew has made his hires to replace longtime assistant Jerome Tang, who recently left to become head coach at Kansas State.

WACO, Texas — As Baylor replaces a longtime staple on its bench, it'll turn to a former beloved player to help fill that void.

Tuesday, Baylor announced it had promoted Jared Nuness from director of player development to assistant coach.

Nuness just finished his 12th season on Scott Drew's staff at Baylor, serving the past five in the director of player development role.

Nuness played under Drew and his dad, Homer, at Valparaiso from 1997-2001. From 2001-10, Nuness was a high school coach in the greater Minneapolis area and was a camp director for the University of Minnesota and NBA player Kris Humphries.

At the same time, Baylor announced former BU guard Tweety Carter would return to Waco to become the Bears' new director of player development.

Carter became the first McDonald's All-American to play at Baylor in 2006 and helped lead the Bears to the NCAA Tournament for the first time under Drew in 2008 and to the Elite Eight in 2010.

In his Baylor career, Carter averaged 11.0 points and 3.62 assists per game, including 15.0 points and 5.88 assists per game as a senior during the Bears' 2010 season.

After a brief stint with the Tulsa 66ers in the NBA D-League, Carter has since played professionally overseas. Stops have included Latvia, Israel, Germany and Poland, which is where he's played the 2021-22 season with Start Lublin.

The hires were made to replace longtime assistant coach Jerome Tang, who left Waco last week after 19 seasons to become the new head coach at Kansas State.

The program also promoted Alvin Brooks III and John Jakus to co-associate head coaches.