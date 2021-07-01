Baylor, Pugh part ways after just 1 day

A day after announcing Ryan Pugh as its new offensive line coach, Baylor announced Wednesday night he would no longer be hired for that role.

WACO, Texas — Just one day after Baylor announced it had filled the offensive line coaching vacancy, the team will have to do it once again. Baylor announced it was no longer hiring Ryan Pugh for that position Wednesday night.

“Since the recent announcement of Ryan Pugh as Baylor’s offensive line coach, we have decided to move in a different direction," BU Head Coach Dave Aranda said in a statement Wednesday. "We are currently in the process of filling the resulting vacancy. We wish Ryan the best in his future endeavors.”

When asked if the program was able to elaborate on the sudden change, a team spokesperson told 6 Sports, "We will have no further comment."

The reason for the announcement is unclear. Pugh was announced as BU's new offensive line coach Tuesday after it was confirmed to 6 Sports that Joe Wickline wouldn't return to the program for the 2021 season Monday.

Pugh was previously the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Troy University in Alabama.

The offensive line is the lone coaching vacancy remaining on Dave Aranda's Baylor staff for the 2021 football season.