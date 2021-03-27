Baylor Punches Ticket to Elite Eight

The Lady Bears knocked off Michigan with a heart stopping overtime win 78-75

SAN ANTONIO — Inside the Alamodome it was a Sweet 16 showdown between the No. 2 seed Baylor and the No. 6 seed Michigan, on Saturday afternoon.

Baylor led for all of regulation but the Wolverines tied it late in the fourth sending the game to overtime, where Baylor got the win 78-75.

Smith carried the Lady Bears offensively through much of the first half helping punch their ticket to the Elite Eight with 24 points (10-10) .This will be Baylor's 10th Elite Eight appearance.

The Michigan defense looked to be the toughest Baylor has faced so far this season, the Wolverines held them to shooting 49% from the floor and forced 15 turnovers.

For the Blue Leigha Brown had a team high 23 points followed by Naz Hillmon with 16 and Akienreh Johnson with 14 points. Johnson drained three three-pointers. As for the Bears behind Smith it was DiJonai Carrington and Moon Ursin with 20 and 18, respectively.

11 of Ursin's 18 came in the third quarter alone. Baylor's largest lead in the game was 12 points, and Michigan did not once take the lead.