Baylor puts on a dominant performance in Women's Big 12 Quarterfinals

The Bears outscored Oklahoma state by 40 points to advance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The No. 1 seed Baylor opened up Big 12 Tournament play against the ninth seed Oklahoma State on Friday afternoon at the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.

Baylor rolled past Oklahoma State 76-36 in the Big 12 Quarterfinals.

The Bears held Oklahoma State scoreless for the entire first quarter (23-0), a Big 12 Tournament record, and the first time the Bears have ever shut out a Big12 opponent in the first quarter.

At the break, Baylor led 41-14 and held the Cowgirls to 17% shooting from the floor.

Ja'Mee Asberry led all scorers with 16 points followed by NaLyssa Smith with 15. Baylor shot 48% from the floor compared to the Cowgirls who shot 24%.