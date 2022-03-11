x
Baylor puts on a dominant performance in Women's Big 12 Quarterfinals

The Bears outscored Oklahoma state by 40 points to advance
Credit: AP
Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith (1) works against Oklahoma forward Abbie Winchester (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Kan., Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The No. 1 seed Baylor opened up Big 12 Tournament play against the ninth seed Oklahoma State on Friday afternoon at the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City. 

Baylor rolled past Oklahoma State 76-36 in the Big 12 Quarterfinals. 

The Bears held Oklahoma State scoreless for the entire first quarter (23-0), a Big 12 Tournament record, and the first time the Bears have ever shut out a Big12 opponent in the first quarter. 

At the break, Baylor led 41-14 and held the Cowgirls to 17% shooting from the floor.

Ja'Mee Asberry led all scorers with 16 points followed by NaLyssa Smith with 15. Baylor shot 48% from the floor compared to the Cowgirls who shot 24%.

Next up for the Bears, they will take on Oklahoma in the semi-finals tomorrow at noon.

