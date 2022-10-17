Baylor QB Blake Shapen "is back" with team ahead of Kansas game

Shapen left Baylor's loss at West Virginia in the third quarter with a "head injury" after a helmet-to-helmet hit which drew a targeting flag.

WACO, Texas — Baylor QB Blake Shapen is back at practice with the Bears ahead of their showdown Saturday against Kansas.

BU coach Dave Aranda gave the update during Wednesday's Baylor Coach's Show with voice of the Bears John Morris.

Shapen left the Bears' 43-40 loss at West Virginia in the third quarter after a helmet-to-helmet hit on an attempted slide. Shapen had thrown for 326 yards at that point after throwing for a career-high 345 against Oklahoma State on Oct. 1st.

Here was my vantage point in the plays after which #Baylor QB Blake Shapen and second-leading rusher Craig "Sqwirl" Williams left the games with what Dave Aranda said afterward were head injuries. Both plays were in the third quarter #Big12FB@6NewsCTX @KCENSports pic.twitter.com/5KQyEYt3BI — Kurtis Quillin (@KurtisQuillin) October 14, 2022

Kyron Drones came in for the remainder of the game Thursday, throwing for 95 yards on 7-of-14 passes with a TD and a fourth-quarter interception.

"Blake is back with us this week," Aranda told Morris. "He looks really good, feels really good. It's really a positive to just see his growth, just as a leader."

Aranda continued to applaud the growth his QB has shown this season.

Morris continued to ask about the process in which the players are cleared after apparent head injuries.

"With the Thursday game, there's a couple of extra days that you have, because gernerally, a normal week is Saturday-to-Saturday and you're on a strict time line," Aranda explained. "They have to take a test that is motor function, memory and these things have to come back and their practice is a fourth of a practice one day and if they feel O.K. then it's a half of a practice and then you can get to a full practice.

"And all throughout that, there's trainers right there looking at them and how they're recovering," Aranda said. "You know, their words, they say whatever they say so they can play, but the trainer is there measuring all of that and he's done well in all of that process."

Running back Craig "Sqwirl" Williams is likely out against the Jayhawks, with Aranda saying "We're probably still going to be another week out, he's still working to feel better."