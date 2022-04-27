Baylor QB Bohanon enters transfer portal

Baylor's 2021 starter has entered the portal just one day after reports first surfaced the Bears will change directions under center.

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — Baylor QB Gerry Bohanon has entered the transfer portal, a source confirmed to 6 Sports on Wednesday.

The move comes on the heels of several reports that the Bears plan to name Blake Shapen their starting QB for the 2022 season. First reported by Sic Em 365, a team spokesman told 6 Sports, "That is not something we would confirm or deny."

Bohanon started all 12 games he played in during the 2021 season, including the Bears' Sugar Bowl win over Ole Miss. He threw for 2,200 yards and 18 touchdowns in that time.

Entering the portal now, before the May 1st deadline, ensures Bohanon will be eligible to play during the 2022 season, a move from Dave Aranda which has been praised by many in college football.

Shapen, who started in Bohanon's place against Texas Tech and in the Big 12 Championship Game after Bohanon left the K-State win with an injury, set a Big 12 title game and AT&T Stadium record by completing his first 17 pass attempts in BU's Dec. 4th win over Oklahoma State.

Bohanon is the second Baylor starter to enter the transfer portal in as many years after Charlie Brewer left for Utah following the 2020 season. Brewer is now on the spring roster at Liberty.