Baylor ranked 6th as Texas picked to win Big 12 in 2023 preseason media poll

All four new members of the league were picked in the bottom half of the conference.

IRVING, Texas — For the first time since the Big 12 went away from divisions after the 2010 season, Texas has been picked atop the conference's preseason media poll.

Thursday, June 6, the Big 12 Conference announced the Longhorns were picked tops in the conference with 41 of the poll's first-place votes.

Texas has appeared in the Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship Game once since it returned in the 2017 season, losing to Oklahoma in the 2018 game.

Reigning Big 12 champion Kansas State was picked second with 14 first-place votes and just 28 fewer points in the poll. Oklahoma, Texas Tech, TCU and Oklahoma State also received 1st place votes in the poll.

Baylor was picked sixth in the poll, a year after securing the top spot in the preseason media poll. The Bears are the highest-picked team to not receive a first-place vote.

All four new teams in the Big 12 appear in the bottom half of the projected standings, with West Virginia picked to finish last as the Mountaineers enter 2023 off a disappointing 2022 campaign.

2023 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll

Place. Team (1st place votes), points

Texas (41), 886 Kansas State (14), 858 Oklahoma (4), 758 Texas Tech (4), 729 TCU (3), 727 Baylor, 572 Oklahoma State (1), 470 UCF, 463 Kansas, 461 Iowa State, 334 BYU, 318 Houston, 215 Cincinnati, 202 West Virginia, 129

The 2023 Big 12 football season begins Thursday, Aug. 31 when UCF hosts Kent State on Fox Sports 1.