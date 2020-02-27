WACO, Texas — Baylor officially wrapped up the 2019-20 Big 12 women’s basketball regular-season championship. The title is the 10th-consecutive and 11th-overall for the Lady Bears.

The 10-season title streak is the longest active mark in the country.

Baylor improved its conference record to 15-0 and has a four-game lead in the Big 12 standings with just three games left to play. The Lady Bears are 26-1 overall.

Big 12 teams will conclude the regular season on Sunday, March 8 with the bracket for the Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship released once all games have ended.

Baylor will enter the Championship as the No. 1 seed. They won 10 postseason titles, including the last two Championships.

The event will be played March 12-15 at Kansas City’s Municipal Auditorium.

