Baylor's Mack Rhoades named athletics director of the year

Sports Business Journal announced the award for Baylor's fifth-year athletic director Wednesday.

WACO, Texas — Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades was named 2021 Athletics Director of the Year.

Sports Business Journal awarded Rhoades the honor during its 2021 SBJ Sports Business Awards on Wednesday. It's the second such honor for Baylor's fifth-year AD in as many years.

Under Armour awarded Rhoades with its 2020 honor in March 2020.

Rhoades won the award over four other finalists: Alabama's Greg Byrne, Pitt's Heather Lyke, Notre Dame's Jack Swarbrick and Virginia's Carla Williams.

According to Baylor, in the 2020-21 school year, the athletic department saw a school-best 94% graduation success rate and highest-on-record 3.35 All Athletics cumulative GPA.

Of Baylor's 17 sports teams, 14 saw all-time high GPA's and athletes accounted for 316 Dean's List honors.

Men's basketball and acrobatics and tumbling won team national championship while three track and field athletes won individual national championships.

Rhoades was hired at Baylor in 2016 after a stint at Missouri. He replaced Ian McCaw who resigned as part of the school's sexual assault scandal involving the football program.