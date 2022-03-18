Baylor rolls past Hawaii in Round 1 of the NCAA Tournament

The Bears advanced the the second round of the Tournament with a 89-49 win over the Rainbow Wahine

WACO, Texas — The No. 2 seeded Baylor Bears hosted No. 15 Hawaii at the Ferrell Center on Friday afternoon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Despite a close first half Baylor was able to pull ahead, beating Hawaii 89-49. The Bears led by only nine points at the break.

Amy Atwell carried the Rainbow Wahine scoring a game high 29 of their x points. For the Bears, it was Jordan Lewis with 23 points and NaLyssa Smith with 21. Sarah Andrews added 16 for the Bears. Baylor shot 53% from the floor and outrebounded UH 56-35.