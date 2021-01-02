Baylor rolls past Iowa State in Ames

The No. 9 Lady Bears beat the Cyclones 85-77, after ISU beat Baylor in last two meetings.

WACO, Texas — The last two times Baylor and Iowa State faced off, the Cyclones came out on top, and snapped the Lady Bears' 61-game home win streak back on Jan. 16.

Sunday afternoon in Ames, Kim Mulkey's squad came out swinging and were able to knock the Cyclones back into the loss column with a 85-77 victory -- the first time they've won in Iowa since February of 2019.

Ashley Jones, the Big 12's leading scorer, showed her power putting up 25 against the Lady Bears, but it was not enough as Baylor outscored the Cyclones in the paint 42-16.

Baylor had four ladies finish in double figures in scoring, led by NaLyssa Smith with 20 points. Following closely behind was Dijonai Carrington (17), Didi Richards (12) and Moon Ursin (11).

This was Carrington's first full game back after recovering from COVID-19.