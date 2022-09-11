Baylor routed by No. 19 Kansas State, 31-3

The Bears offense had their worst performance since 2020 as they managed just 3 points

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Bears football program entered Saturday night in control of their own destiny as they hunt for another appearance in the Big 12 Title Game.

The easiest path for the Bears was to win each of their next three games against Kansas State, Texas Christian University, and the University of Texas.

They hosted No. 19 Kansas State on Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd, according to Baylor.

Wildcats starter Adrian Martinez was injured in the first quarter of the game and was replaced by backup quarterback Will Howard.

He immediately led the Wildcats to the end zone, finding tight end Ben Sinnott on a 15-yard strike to give them a 7-0 lead.

After a KSU field goal to make it 10-0, Baylor punted it away on their next possession. They began the game with an interception, punt, punt.

Deuce Vaugh was the star of the show in the first-half. The junior running back from Round Rock who was given an offer from Baylor coming out of high school tore it up.

Through the second quarter, he was averaging more than six yards per carry and pranced into the end zone on a 20-yard reception with under three minutes to go in the half to give Kansas State a 17-0 lead.

On the final-drive of the first-half, the Bears finally got on the board. They went 56 yards on 11 plays but had to settle for a field goal from John Mayers, making it a 17-3 game as the teams headed to the locker room.

After a lacluster two drives to begin the second-half, it was Kansas State who struck first again as Will Howard hit Ben Sinnott for a 19-yard strike to give K-State a 24-3 lead.

Baylor's offense never found a groove. After allowing another touchdown to Kanas State to make it 31-3, the stands at McLane Stadium emptied out.