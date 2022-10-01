Baylor season opener vs. Louisiana Tech canceled

The Bulldogs made the announcement Tuesday morning that the three-game series was called off.

Baylor will have to find a new opener for the 2022 football season.

Tuesday, Louisiana Tech announced its entire three-game series against Baylor has been canceled and the Bulldogs will no longer open the 2022 season at Baylor on Sept. 3rd. Baylor has not responded to requests for confirmation.

The Bulldogs will now open the 2022 season at Missouri on Sept. 3rd and will not host Baylor in 2023.

The 2020 meeting was canceled due to COVID issues in the Bulldog program following Hurricane Laura.

Baylor's original 2022 non-conference schedule was:

Sept. 3rd vs. Louisiana Tech

Sept. 10th at BYU

Sept. 17th vs. Texas State

The Bears now also have an opening Sept. 16, 2023.