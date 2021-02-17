Baylor season-opening baseball series canceled due to weather

The Bears were scheduled to open the season Friday against Jacksonville State.

WACO, Texas — Baylor will wait another three days to open its 2021 baseball season.

Wednesday, the school's baseball program announced it had canceled its season-opening series against Jacksonville State scheduled to begin Friday in Waco due to weather.

The Bears are now scheduled to open the 2021 season at 4 p.m. Monday against UT-Rio Grande Valley in Waco.

Baylor's 2020 season was cut short before conference play began due to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the remainder of the 2019-20 collegiate sports year in mid-March.

Following its scheduled game against UTRGV, Baylor will travel to Round Rock for the Round Rock Classic at Dell Diamond. While there, the Bears will face Texas A&M (6 p.m. Friday), Auburn (Noon Saturday) and Oklahoma (5 p.m. Sunday).