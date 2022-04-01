Baylor sees second game postponed due to COVID issues

The Bears have seen their second game postponed due to COVID issues in the women's basketball program.

WACO, Texas — A second Baylor women's basketball game has been postponed for COVID issues within the program.

On Wednesday, the Big 12 Conference announced it had postponed the Bears' home game against Texas originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

This comes on the heels of Baylor's conference home opener scheduled for Wednesday against TCU getting postponed.

The Big 12 Conference requires six players and one countable coach to play a basketball game as cases have begun surging, again. The league changed its game cancellation thresholds heading in to Christmas Break.

A Baylor team spokesperson confirmed to 6 Sports after the TCU postponement that the Bears were having issues.